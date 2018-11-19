Clemson Players Selected Monday As National Award Finalists

CHRISTIAN WILKINS: OUTLAND TROPHY FINALIST

The Football Writers Association of America announced today that defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been named a finalist for the 2018 Outland Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top interior lineman. Wilkins joins Alabama tackle Jonah Williams and Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams as one of three finalists for the award this year.

Wilkins becomes only the third player in Clemson history to be named an Outland finalist, joining defensive tackle Michael Dean Perry (1987) and offensive tackle Stacy Long (1990). If Wilkins were to win the award, he would become the first player in school history to earn the honor.

This season, Clemson’s coaching staff has credited Wilkins with 46 tackles (12.0 for loss), 10 quarterback pressures, 4.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Wilkins also became the first Clemson defensive lineman in the two-platoon era to score a rushing touchdown when he scored on a one-yard touchdown run at Florida State.

CHRISTIAN WILKINS: BEDNARIK AWARD FINALIST

In addition to his selection as an Outland Trophy finalist, Wilkins was also named as a finalist for the 2018 Bednarik Award, presented each year since 1995 to college football’s top defensive player. He is one of three finalists, joining Kentucky’s Josh Allen and Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams.

Wilkins will attempt to become the first Clemson player in school history to win the honor. He is the fourth Clemson player to be named a finalist, joining Vic Beasley (2014), Da’Quan Bowers (2010) and Keith Adams (2000).

In addition to being named as an Outland and Bednarik finalist on Monday, Wilkins is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy and the Senior CLASS Award.

TRAVIS ETIENNE: DOAK WALKER AWARD FINALIST

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been named a finalist for the 2018 Doak Walker Award, which annually honors the nation’s top college running back. Etienne joins Memphis’ Darrell Henderson and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor as one of three finalists for the award.

Etienne becomes only the second player in Clemson history to be named as finalist for the award and will attempt to become the first Clemson player to win it. C.J. Spiller was one of three finalists for the award in 2009.

This season, Etienne has rushed 136 times for an ACC-best 1,157 yards with a school-record-tying 17 rushing touchdowns and caught nine passes for 56 yards with a receiving touchdown. He reached the 1,000-yard mark on his 117th carry of the season against Boston College, becoming the fastest to 1,000 rushing yards in a season in school history.

TRE LAMAR: BUTKUS AWARD FINALIST

The Butkus Foundation announced today that linebacker Tre Lamar has been named a finalist for the 2018 Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker. Lamar joins Kentucky’s Josh Allen, Michigan’s Devin Bush, Alabama’s Dylan Moses and LSU’s Devin White as one of five finalists for the honor.

Lamar is only the fourth player in school history to be named a Butkus finalist, joining Dorian O’Daniel (2017), Keith Adams (2000) and Levon Kirkland (1990). Lamar and O’Daniel became the first Clemson duo to be named finalists in back-to-back years. If Lamar were to win the award, he would become the first player in school history to earn the honor.

Lamar has been credited by Clemson’s coaching staff with 65 total tackles this season, second-most on the team. He has contributed seven quarterback pressures, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and an interception, which he returned 43 yards to set up a Clemson score at Florida State.

