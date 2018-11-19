Give back to those in need with the Bountiful Harvest event

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis Wilson spoke with Serve & Connect non-profit founder Kassy Alia about the upcoming Bountiful Harvest event.

Bountiful Harvest will take place at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex at 111 Maiden Lane in Lexington Co.

The event is on Tues. Nov. 20th and starts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lexington Police Department will host the event along with Serve & Connect.

Organizations like Harvest Hope, Mission Lexington, Midlands Fatherhood Coalition, LaVie Pregnancy Care Center and The Courage Center will also be part of the event.

Serve & Connect will be providing Greg’s Groceries holiday food boxes with many delicious treats for needy families.

For those who can give, donations of canned foods, blankets, warm clothing items and new toys can be dropped off through the day.

All other donations made during this event will be given to Harvest Hope Food Bank.