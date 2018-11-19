Man charged in fatal Augusta Road accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Officers have charged someone in the fatal collision that occurred on Nov. 15 on Augusta Road.

A citation has been issued to 79-year-old Ted McGee Jr. for failing to yield the right of way. Investigators say that McGee was making a left turn from Morgan Drive onto Augusta Road when he failed to yield the right of way, striking the car driven by the victim, 22-year-old Rusty Shull Jr.

Authorities say Shull’s car was then hit by two others vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.

Investigators say Shull was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.