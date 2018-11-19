New moped license and registration laws in effect

Alondra De La Rosa,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – New laws requiring moped drivers to have a license and register their vehicles are in effect.

Moped drivers must have a driver’s license or a moped license, which cost ten dollars for two years. Riders under 21 must wear a helmet and mopeds must stay in the far right lane unless they are turning left.

The new law eliminates a loophole that allowed people who had their license revoked use a moped to get around.

For more information on this law, check out ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers’ story.

Categories: News, State
Share

Related

3 victims including police officer injured in shoo...
Your Money: Black Friday deals and steals
Teen to be posthumously honored for live saving or...
SC Congressman Clyburn runs unopposed in Whip race

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android