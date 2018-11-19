New moped license and registration laws in effect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – New laws requiring moped drivers to have a license and register their vehicles are in effect.

Moped drivers must have a driver’s license or a moped license, which cost ten dollars for two years. Riders under 21 must wear a helmet and mopeds must stay in the far right lane unless they are turning left.

The new law eliminates a loophole that allowed people who had their license revoked use a moped to get around.

