Ohio Amber Alert cancelled after baby was found safe in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WOLO) – An Amber Alert for a missing 6 month old girl from Ohio was called off Saturday after she was found safe in Walterboro.

According to our sister station, ABC News 4, Emery Seals, 6 months old, was rescued by Colleton County deputies from her mother, Alexis Barnes, 26.

Deputies say Barnes was arrested and taken into custody at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Cleveland Heights police say on Saturday, November 17th, Barnes kidnapped Emery and escaped to South Carolina.

Authorities say Barnes lost custody of her daughter back in July 2018, after a judge found her to be mentally unfit to provide adequate care.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday night, Ohio authorities received information that Barnes and the victim child may be in the company of another relative in the Walterboro area of Colleton County.

Deputies and Walterboro police later found Emery and Barnes at the Baymont Inn & Suites, where Emery was found unharmed.

Alexis Barnes, 26, was arrested for kidnapping her 6 month old daughter. Cleveland Heights Police Dept.

6 month old Emery Seals was found safe Nov. 17 in Walterboro. Cleveland Heights Police Dept.

