SC School District Superintendent charged with DUI

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – According to court records in Greenville, a South Carolina School District Superintendent has been charged with a DUI.

The Associated Press reports Cherokee County School District Superintendent Quincie Moore was charged Sunday with a DUI by State Highway Patrol.

According to Greenville County Records, Moore was arrested after she crashed her car into another vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.