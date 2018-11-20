Camden teen will be honored at Rose Parade after donating his organs, saving 4 lives

On a week all about giving more and being thankful for what you have, how fitting it is to honor a young man who donated so much, even after his life was taken.

CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO)– Three years ago a Camden teenager died in a car crash when the driver swerved out of the way for a deer. Tuesday, the Camden community came together to remember his legacy and add something new.

They unveiled his Floragraph which will be on a float and shown to millions during the Rose Parade, all because of one simple and selfless act.

Drew David’s full name is Robert Edmond David IV. He wore number 4 on both the Camden football and baseball fields, and his nickname was RED 4… but no one would have know what big of a role the number four would’ve played in his life.

“He was just a regular kid in high school. But man, he’s impacted so many and he’ll continue to impact so many more lives,” Parker Rankin said, one of Drew’s best friends.

Drew died in a car crash back in 2015, but even after all this time– he’s still giving. He elected to be an organ donor and because of checking that box, he saved four lives and gave the gift of sight to another.

“Being able to see a new portion of our son and a new legacy be added to what he left us has been really awesome for all of us I believe,” Trey David said, Drew’s dad.

It’s that selflessness that made Donate Life want to add a Floragraph of him on their Rose Parade float. Something Drew’s father and best friend say will be absolutely fitting, since football had a special place in the wide receivers’ heart.

“That’s something Drew would’ve loved. He would’ve been absolutely amazed he was in the parade. And he would’ve taken full advantage of the opportunity to be out there and shine a little bit. He would’ve loved it,” Trey said.

“One selfless act can go so far….. He deserves this,” Rankin said.

As his family put the finishing touches on his Floragram, they could not help but smile thinking about all the lives he touched in his short 17 years, including 4 strangers.

“Buckle your seatbelt to save your own life and protect your family but be an organ donor for someone else who might need you or your assistance later on in life. It’s a noble thing to do and it’s something we can remember our son by,” Trey said.

The rose parade with Drew’s Floragram will be on ABC Columbia starting at 8 AM on New Year’s day.