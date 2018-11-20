Change in Weather Brings Relief From Fires in California

A series of storms will bring much needed relief to California. The first thing that the storms will do is clear out the air. Smoke from the fires has caused dangerously bad air quality for much of the state. The second thing these storms will do is go a long way toward putting the fires out. That said, the storm also present a new danger – mudslides. With so many hillsides burned out, there is no vegetation left to hold the dirt in place. Below is a look at the series of storms headed toward California. The first will hit tomorrow. The second will hit on Friday. The third will hit early next week.