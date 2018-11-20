Deadly crash shuts down I-20 for hours

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We now know the identity of the driver killed in a morning crash along interstate 20.

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of the single vehicle crash as 65 year old Alexander Buie of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Troopers say at around 10:30 this morning a tractor trailer ran off the road after authorities say he swerved to avoid striking another vehicle, lost control and struck a tree causing it to burst into flames near the Sunset Boulevard exit in Columbia.

Initially, both the East and West bound lanes were closed and began moving at a snails pace hours before fully reopening. Troopers with South Carolina highway patrol tell us the driver of the moving van was killed in that accident. A second family impacted as well.

According to authorities, all of their belongings were inside the moving truck crashed into a tree before it ignited leaving nothing behind but twisted metal and a road full of the belongings that were being transported along the interstate.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier was on the scene and has more on the deadly crash.