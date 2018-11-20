Heathwood Hall donates turkeys to Hurricane Florence victims

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of the victims of Hurricane Florence are still trying to recover from destruction and loss from the hurricane more than 2 months ago. With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, Heathwood Hall is trying to step in to give residents a turkey for a Thanksgiving meal to be thankful for.

In commemoration of the 156th anniversary of their annual Turkey Trot, the school hosted a turkey donation drive for Harvest Hope Food Bank specifically benefiting those impacted by the most recent hurricane from Marlboro, Marion, and Dillon Counties. The students donating 166 turkeys to families in need.

Richard Edwards, The Dean of Students at Heathwood Hall released a statement saying in part, “We are so honored to be able to help Hurricane Florence victims this Thanksgiving…We want to teach our students (ranging from sixth to eighth grade) about the importance of giving back. ”

Keith Ferrell, Harvest Hope Food Bank CEO says they are seeing more people in need this holiday season because of the Hurricane and are grateful to Heathwood Hall for their recent donation.