Jeff Scott selected as Broyles Award semifinalist

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced today that Clemson Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Jeff Scott has been named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Scott is one of 15 semifinalists for the honor:

Alabama Birmingham – David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator

Alabama – Michael Locksley, Offensive Coordinator

Army – Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator

California – Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator/OLBs

Central Florida – Glen Elarbee, Offensive Line

Clemson – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WRs

Georgia – Sam Pittman, Offensive Line

Louisiana State – Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator

Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator

Mississippi State – Bob Shoop, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Notre Dame – Chip Long, Offensive Coordinator

Oklahoma – Bill Bedenbaugh, Co-Offensive Coordinator/O-Line

Utah State – David Yost, Offensive Coordinator/QBs

Washington State – Tracy Claeys, Defensive Coordinator

West Virginia – Jake Spavital, Offensive Coordinator/QBs

From the list of 15, five finalists will be selected and invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark., where the 2018 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Scott is attempting to secure Clemson’s third consecutive Broyles Award. Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables earned the award in 2016, and Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Tony Elliott secured the honor in 2017. Clemson is the only school to have coaches collect the award in consecutive years since its inception in 1996.