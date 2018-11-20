Newberry man connected to 2017 Vista shooting plead guilty to firearm possession

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Newberry man plead guilty in Federal court today to being in possession of a firearm during the shooting in the Vista in Sept. 2017, the weekend of the Kentucky football game.

An investigation showed 23-year-old Maleik Houseal retrieved a gun from a car in the parking lot of the Empire Supper Club, and waited outside the club.

Authorities report another group of individuals left the parking lot and fired shots at Houseal from their cars, striking Houseal and others.

Investigators say Houseal ran after the cars and fired back.

Houseal faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in Federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release.

