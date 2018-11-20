Pickens County man arrested for stalking a police chief

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Officers with the Central Police Department have charged 44-year-old Marc Justice with stalking and first degree harassment in connection with conduct and actions against his ex-wife, Khristy Justice, the Chief of Central Police Department.

According to investigators, Marc Justice has caused his ex-wife to suffer mental and emotional distress and fear for her life.

He is now being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.