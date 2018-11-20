Story of the streaks: Clemson’s lows led to highs vs. Gamecocks

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Before the Tigers current four-game win streak against the Gamecocks, Carolina had all the state-wide bragging rights, having won five Palmetto Bowls in a row.

While no current player on Clemson’s roster has ever lost to USC, Dabo Swinney remembers the downs of this series vividly before building up his program to the ups they’re currently enjoying and aim to add to Saturday.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Gamecocks in 2018 is set for 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.