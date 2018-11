Dominion Energy ups its offer to buy SCANA, could cut SCE&G rates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion filed a new plan with state regulators Tuesday that features a bigger rate cut for SCE&G customers.

The latest offer would cut customers’ bills by about 22 dollars a month, on average. The offer comes as the Public Service Commission is considering who should foot the bill for the failed VC Summer nuclear project.