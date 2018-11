Frank Martin, Gamecocks get another 2019 commit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC picked up its third member of the 2019 recruiting class Wednesday morning.

Trey Anderson, a shooting guard out of California, signed with the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Florida International.

Anderson, who’s taking a year to play post-high school basketball for Woodstock Academy, is averaging 17 points with the team.