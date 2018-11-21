Gamecock basketball to compete in Cancun Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock men’s basketball team will compete in the 2019 Cancun Challenge, tournament officials announced this week.  Carolina will be featured in the Riviera Division of the event, alongside Northern Iowa, West Virginia and Wichita State.

Each team from the Riviera Division will host two games against the yet to be released Mayan Division teams in the United States, before playing twice in bracket play, Nov. 26-27, 2019, with matchups and game details to be released at a later date.

The Cancun Challenge is held each year, with teams staying and playing at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.  The resort’s convention center ballroom is converted into an arena, which provides fans a close-up view of the games.

