Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering hosts free Thanksgiving meal event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis Wilson spoke with the owners of Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering about their second free Thanksgiving meal event.

Owners Karen and John Erinfolami talk about the variety of Thanksgiving food that will feed the first responders and people in need.

The event will be this Thursday, November 22 at 3120 Broad River Road.