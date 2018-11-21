Serial killer Samuel Little tied to cold case in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– He may be the most prolific killer our country has ever seen. Samuel Little has confessed to 90 murders and one of them ties him here to South Carolina.

For 40 years Evelyn Weston’s case weighed on Sheriff Leon Lott’s mind but he says finally, they are getting close to having closure.

Convicted serial killer Samuel Little has confessed to 90 murders, 30 of them have been confirmed so far. One of the cold cases Richland County Investigators have been wrestling with is one Little claims he committed.

“Some of the things he’s told us have matched and only the killer would know that,” Sheriff Lott said.

Leon Lott was an investigator for only a year when 19-year old Evelyn Weston was found shot dead 40 years ago.

“The investigation really hit dead ends, never developed anybody as a suspect. We didn’t have the technology we had today,” Sheriff Lott said.

Lott remembers writing notes by hand and using his watch to time how long it took to drive from the crime scene to the Steak and Ale restaurant where her car was found. Lott hopes DNA technology can connect Little to the case and give Weston’s remaining family some closure.

“I’m not going to say they haunt you, but they’re always in the back of your mind. They’re just ones that you’ll never forget about,” Sheriff Lott said.

There are some details Little provided that haven’t matched up though. But Lott said he had a pattern and a certain type of woman he would target and Weston fit his type.

“If he’s killed that many people, in that many locations over a period of time there’ll be certain things you’ll remember, and other things you may not. And other things you get mixed up,” Sheriff Lott said.

Little is already serving life sentences from murders committed in California, but investigators say his spree spanned 20 states. Right now, he is awaiting trial in Texas.

“I think justice is served in the fact he’s never going to get out. Now it’s about closure and families,” Sheriff Lott said.

Lott said Evelyn’s parents are deceased but they are actively reaching out to her brother to give him that closure.