Suspended 5th Circuit Solicitor faces additional federal charges

ABC Team,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –  According to the Solicitor’s office, Dan Johnson was indicted on several charges including wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Johnson was previously charged with embezzlement in Federal court. He’s also facing state charges in connection with accusations of using taxpayer money for personal expenses.

On Wednesday, according to the Post & Courier, Johnson asked that the state continue retirement payments on his 141 thousand dollar annual salary until a new prosecutor takes office in January. The South Carolina Commission on Prosecution Coordination rejected Johnson’s request.

Categories: Local News, News, State
