Thanksgiving travel to break records: TSA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – AAA estimates a record 54 million Americans are traveling for the holiday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol spoke with drivers at rest stops around the state about safe Thanksgiving travel. Troopers we spoke with say they hope everyone gets where they are going safely.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 12 people died on South Carolina highways last year during the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was a busy day at the nation’s airports as well. This year is expected to be a record breaker when it comes to air travel for Thanksgiving.

At Columbia Metropolitan Airport, they say they’ve had a steady stream of flyers headed out of town for turkey day. According to TSA, the previous record for air travel was set back in 2005.