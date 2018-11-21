Thanksgiving travel to break records: TSA

ABC Team,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – AAA estimates a record 54 million Americans are traveling for the holiday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol spoke with drivers at rest stops around the state about safe Thanksgiving travel. Troopers we spoke with say they hope everyone gets where they are going safely.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 12 people died on South Carolina highways last year during the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was a busy day at the nation’s airports as well. This year is expected to be a record breaker when it comes to air travel for Thanksgiving.

At Columbia Metropolitan Airport, they say they’ve had a steady stream of flyers headed out of town for turkey day. According to TSA, the previous record for air travel was set back in 2005.

Categories: Local News, News
Share

Related

Dominion Energy ups its offer to buy SCANA, could ...
Simple tips to keep turkey frying safe
Holiday Ice glides back into Columbia for holidays
Serial killer Samuel Little tied to cold case in R...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android