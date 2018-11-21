Trump Tweet About Global Warming – Not Accurate

Earlier today President Trump tweeted the following:

This tweet flies in the face of evidence. The following image shows the global temperature today. Yes, the northeastern United States and eastern Canada is a lot colder than average. But the global average temperature (Red is hotter than average) is running much warmer than the long-term average for this time of year. It’s important to remember that the issue is Global Warming over the entire planet, over a long trend. It’s not northeastern United States warming (or cooling) in a given week.