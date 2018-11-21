Two men accused of robbing homeowner at gunpoint remain on the loose

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them find one suspect and identify second accused of an armed robbery.

According to authorities, Tuesday two men, both armed with handguns knocked on the door of a home in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue. Officials say when the resident opened the door they forced there way inside, put a gun to her head and threatened to hurt her baby, who was also in the residence before demanding money.

Authorities say, 24 year old Joshua Emmanuel Boyd and an unidentified accomplice rummaged through the home before stealing around $400 dollars in cash, a television, a mobile phone and a handgun before fleeing the residence.

Boyd was identified, but police are still trying to figure out who the second man with him was. He has been described as approximately six feet tall, around 180 pounds, and possibly having a dreaded hairstyle.

Lexington Police have a warrant for Boyd for armed robbery, burglary in the 1st degree, two counts of kidnapping, assault and battery and possession of a handgun during the commission of a violent crime.

If you have any information that can help them find Boyd or the second unidentified man you’re asked to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.