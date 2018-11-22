Comet Bus Route Changes for Holiday and Black Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You an expect some local travel changes due to the holidays.

The COMET Transit services will not be in operation Thanksgiving. The COMET also announced a schedule change for Friday.

On November 23, the COMET will be operating on its Saturday schedule for Black Friday.

There will be no service on Routes 46, 47, 52X, 53X, 62 and 74. For more information please call 803-255-7100 or visit our website for the route schedules at www.catchthecomet.org/routes