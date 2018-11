Governor’s annual Carolighting set for Monday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It will soon look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina State House.

The State Christmas tree, which arrived last week, will be lit on Monday during the annual Governor’s Carolighting.

The Carolighting is set for 7 p.m. on the State House grounds on the North steps.

The State Tree is a 35-foot concolor fir from a Christmas tree farm in Swanton, Maryland.