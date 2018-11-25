2 shot during armed robbery in Richland County

Alexis Frazier,

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that sent two victims to the hospital Saturday night.

The incident around 11:30p.m. on Feather Run Court in Blythwood.

The victims told deputies that they were standing outside when two males exited a dark colored sedan and demanded their valuables. At that time, the two victims were shot. Deputies believe that at least one of the suspects shot at the victims.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where they are believed to be in stable condition at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

