Comet Transit to hold listening session to hear from you
Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Comet Transit system wants to hear from the community to find out how you want the system to improve.
The Transit system will hold a series of public listening sessions where they want residents to share their recommendations for future plans, concerns about the current system, and what they would like to see happen in the future as they continue to move forward.
The meetings will take place at the following locations:
- Tuesday November 27th from 5:45 to 7:15PM
Richland Library Main (Auditorium)
1413 Main Street Columbia, SC
- Thursday November 29th
6:00-7:30PM
Cecil Tillis Center
2111 Simpkins Lane
Columbia, SC 29204
For more information you can also go to their website at http://www.catchthecomet.org.