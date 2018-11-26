Dabo upset after criticism of fifth-straight win over Gamecocks

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is angry at those complaining about the second-ranked Tigers’ latest dominant victory.

Swinney said Sunday he was shown articles and reports critical of his team’s play in a 56-35 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. Swinney said he’ll never apologize for a three-touchdown win over his state rival.

Swinney said his goal has always been to win by “one more point,” and if that’s not enough, “it’s time for me to move on somewhere else.”

Swinney called those dissatisfied with the win “shameful” and said the criticism disrespected the work his coaches and players have put in to achieve a perfect record.

Clemson (12-0) will play Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

