Frank Martin updates Justin Minaya’s injury status

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock forward Justin Minaya will undergo right knee surgery later this week, and will begin rehab immediately, Gamecock head coach Frank Martin announced on Tuesday. The Harrington Park, N.J., native suffered the injury in practice on Nov. 25. Of the two surgery options mentioned in the post-game press conference on Monday night, the elected surgery requires the lesser amount of recovery time of the two.

He remains out indefinitely, and a timetable for his return to activity will be announced following the surgical procedure.

Minaya is averaging 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season, having started all five games in which he has played.

