OCSO searching for two suspects in connection with a sexual assault

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with a sexual assault case.

Deputies say a Midlands woman was driving on Columbia Road on Oct. 9 when a Brown Chevy Blazer passed her, then slammed on the brakes, forcing her to the side of the road.

The victim said she was then dragged from her car, tied up and assaulted in the back of the Blazer by the two men.

The suspects are described as white males around 20 years old.

If you have any information on this crime you are urged to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.