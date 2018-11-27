OCSO searching for two suspects in connection with a sexual assault

Alondra De La Rosa,

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with a sexual assault case.

Deputies say a Midlands woman was driving on Columbia Road on Oct. 9 when a Brown Chevy Blazer passed her, then slammed on the brakes, forcing her to the side of the road.

The victim said she was then dragged from her car, tied up and assaulted in the back of the Blazer by the two men.

The suspects are described as white males around 20 years old.

If you have any information on this crime you are urged to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, News, Orangeburg
Share

Related

Trump threatens to cut subsidies to General Motors
Suspect arrested for more than 10 grand in stolen ...
Creator of popular cartoon “Spongebob Square...
Northeast weather creates travel nightmare

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android