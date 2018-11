Organizers hope to beat 2017’s “Giving Tuesday” total of $247 million

(WOLO) – After Black Friday, and Cyber Monday comes “Giving Tuesday.”

Organizers say the movement started in New York six years ago as a way to bring people together to give.

Today, it’s grown into a global effort.

Last year, organizers say more than $247 million was raised online in just 24 hours in the US alone.

