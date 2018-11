WATCH: Will Muschamp has no love for SEC’s Player of the Week selection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — For the first time in the history of the SEC, a QB (Jake Bentley) threw for over 500 yards and 5 TDs against a top 5 team. He didn’t get any recognition from the SEC. Instead, co-offensive honors went to Tua and Shurmur. Will Muschamp was very outspoken today on the SEC’s selection process.