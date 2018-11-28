A homeless Veteran receives proper burial thanks to national program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An Army Veteran whose remains were unclaimed received a proper burial on Wednesday.

A memorial service was held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery for John Stuebinger. He served in the Army from 1984 to 1987. He passed away on Nov. 2, and no family came forward.

The Homeless Veterans Burial Program stepped in to provide Stuebinger with a Military burial. More than two thousand cemeteries and funeral services take part in the Dignity Memorial Program.

