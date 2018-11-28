Blythewood’s Tre’ Jackson signs with Iowa State

BLYTHEWOOD — Blythewood High School recognized seven members of the Class of 2019 as they announced their plans to continue their careers on the collegiate level during the early signing period.

Isabella Bell, daughter of Anthony and Bridget Bell, announced her signing with the University of Kentucky to continue her volleyball career on the collegiate level. Bell, a middle blocker for head coach Mary Hall at Blythewood, has earned four varsity letters in her career at Blythewood High School. She has earned All-State, All-Region, and team MVP awards during her career. She was also selected as an All-South team member.

Josh Cowan, son of David and Stephanie Cowan, announced his signing to continue his baseball career at the University of South Carolina at Lancaster. Cowan, a catcher and pitcher for head coach Banks Faulkner at Blythewood, will earn his fourth varsity letter this spring for the Bengals. He was selected as an All-Tournament honoree at the 2017 South Carolina Diamond Invitational. He has also been named the Blythewood High School Student of the Month and was awarded the Spanish Lan- guage Junior Student of the Year.

Tre’ Jackson, son of Charles Jackson and Iva Gayman, announced his signing with Iowa State University to play basketball for the Cyclones. Jackson, a guard for head coach Ezekiel Washington at Blythewood, has been a key player in the team’s success over the past three years. A 1,000-point scorer, Jackson led the Bengals to the State Championship Game his sophomore year and to the Lower State Championship Game his junior year.

John Lanier, son of Mike and Kim Lanier, announced his signing to play baseball at The Citadel next year. Lanier, a pitcher and first baseman for head coach Banks Faulkner at Blythewood, earned All-Region honors a year ago for the Bengals. A member of the school’s Leo Club and HOSA Club, Lanier has played in several showcases and is ranked among the top players in state at his position.

Alexis Mims, daughter of Christopher and Tammie Mims, signed to continue her basketball career at Francis Marion University. Mims, a point guard for head coach Steve Inabinet, has earned All- Region honors each of the last two season for the Bengals. Mims averages over 12 points-per-game for the Bengals. She is also a member of the track team, competing in the high jump.

Kendall Parker, daughter of Jason and Sabrina Parker, signed to continue her softball career at Columbia International University. Parker, a pitcher for head coach Jordan Atkinson at Blythewood, earned the team’s MVP award for the 2018 season. Parker has earned All-Region honors each of the last two years for the Bengals.