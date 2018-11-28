Buddy Pough’s future at SC State remains in limbo

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — The 2018 season was supposed to be Buddy Pough’s last at SC State, but it seems the fortunes may have changed for Pough, who just wrapped up his 17th season as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Pough, who guided SC State to a 5-6 season after starting the 2018 campaign 0-4, could be around for one more year, if the University and head coach can agree on a deal.

But that part of this story seems complicated.

“As of this point right now, we have not decided — from the adminstration’s side or my side — whether this is going to be an agreement that is going to come together again for 2019.”

SC State’s officials echoed Pugh Wednesday night.

“Discussions regarding Coach Pough’s contract have not taken place at this time,” said Athletics Director Stacy Danley. “I will have the appropriate discussions, with Coach Pough and President Clark to determine, the state of the program. Subsequently, a decision will be made based on what we believe will be in the best interest of the university.” Pough, who attended SC State, has won 64% of his games with the Bulldogs, seemed excited about a possible return to the program next season, but his excitement was reserved. The head coach would like to get a deal done “under the right circumstances.” “Some time considerations, some budget considerations… there are certain things out there that need to be better for me to be successful here,” Pough said. The two parties have not said when an official announcement would be made.