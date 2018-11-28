Gamecocks give some holiday cheer before their last game of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – While the Gamecocks still have one football game left this season, they aren’t letting that stop them from getting into the spirit of the season.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the football team took time to meet with patients at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

The folks at the hospital say visits like this help take the kids minds off everything and just have fun.

Wednesday’s event was organized by the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia and USC athletics.