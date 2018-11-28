Here’s why hundreds of umbrellas covered the State House lawn Wednesday

ABC Team,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – If you passed by the State House Wednesday (11/28) you might have noticed umbrellas covering the lawn.

The event is called “Life Blooms Eternally” and happens in various locations across the state.

It’s part of an effort by Agape Senior Foundation to show how much hospice care is actually needed in our own community.

The umbrellas symbolize individuals currently under hospice care and those who have passed away.

Categories: Local News, News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Clemson, SC ranked in top 10 for best small cities...
Six people arrested in connection to burglary, nar...
No arrests made in Orangeburg mall shooting
Executive Director of SC Department of Employment ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android