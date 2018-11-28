Here’s why hundreds of umbrellas covered the State House lawn Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – If you passed by the State House Wednesday (11/28) you might have noticed umbrellas covering the lawn.

The event is called “Life Blooms Eternally” and happens in various locations across the state.

It’s part of an effort by Agape Senior Foundation to show how much hospice care is actually needed in our own community.

The umbrellas symbolize individuals currently under hospice care and those who have passed away.