Junior League Holiday Market fundraiser now open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Between Wednesday Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, you can get your holiday shopping done at the Junior League of Columbia Holiday Market.

The Junior League partners up with over 150 merchants from across the country to sell merchandise and raise money to support the health and well-being of children and families across the Midlands.

The four-day shopping spectacle is the Junior League’s largest fundraiser and includes a preview party, ladies only shopping event, and a children’s event featuring Santa.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Local News, Richland
