Lexington’s Olivia Thompson to play for Dawn Staley, USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Olivia Thompson (Lexington, S.C./Lexington) has submitted her enrollment deposit to attend the University and will play for the Gamecocks. Thompson will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2019-20 academic year.

“We are thrilled to welcome in-state talent Olivia Thompson to our program,” Staley said. “Olivia’s ability to shoot the ball is what immediately drew our attention, but it was her drive for greatness and her love of South Carolina that made it the right fit. Olivia joins a long list of Gamecock alums in her family, and we know those won’t be the only FAMS cheering her on.”

A 5-foot-8 guard, Thompson is among the best shooters in the state of South Carolina with a state-leading 105 3-pointers last season. She averaged 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a junior, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Lexington High School history and earning Class 5A All-State honors from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. Thompson was part of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Girls Basketball Team in both her sophomore and junior seasons.

Thompson joins what was already ranked the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, which also includes No. 3 overall recruit Aliyah Boston (Worcester, Mass./Worcester Academy), No. 7 Zia Cooke (Toledo, Ohio/Rogers), 13th-ranked recruit Brea Beal (Rock Island, Ill./Rock Island) and No. 10 Laeticia Amihere (Milton, Ontario, Canada/Kings Way Christian).