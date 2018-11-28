Man killed at ChuckECheese, may have been targeted police say

CHARLESTON S.C. (AP)-  A father is dead after  being gunned down outside of a Chuck E Cheese.

According to authorities, the victim was leaving the building with his children, then shot several times.

Lieutenant Command Duty Officer Patrick McLaughlin says he died at the scene.

Charleston County deputy coroner Michelle Gonzalez has identified the victim as Joshua Porcher, 32.

Police says no one else was injured, and that the shooting was likely targeted.

Investigators are working to determine the relationship between Porcher and the shooter.

 

 

