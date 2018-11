RCSD: DNA evidence from 2010 case helps lead to the arrest of ‘cigarette bandit’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – DNA evidence led to the arrest of a suspected cigarette bandit by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday.

Investigators say between Oct. 4 and Nov. 21, Ronnie Gilmore broke into Dollar General on William Hardin Road multiple times and a Quick Stop.

Deputies say DNA evidence collected from a 2010 arrest matched DNA found at the Dollar General and led to Gilmore’s arrest.