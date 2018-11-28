Suspect arrested for more than 10 grand in stolen vehicles, weapons and memorabilia

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect in Orangeburg County has been arrested for stealing more than 10 thousand dollars worth of stolen vehicles, weapons and memorabilia.

A tip led authorities to 40-year-old Terry Blewer Jr. He’s charged with receiving stolen goods and possesion of stolen vehicles. A stockpile of stolen goods including a motorcycle and personal watercraft were found at a property on Bonner Avenue in Santee.

Authorities are also looking for Blewers’ girlfriend, 34-year-old Michelle Pendarvis.

Bond for Blewer has been set at 20-thousand dollars.

