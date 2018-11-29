RCSD: Assistant Principal at Dutch Fork High School arrested on multiple drug charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – An Assistant Principal at Dutch Fork High School has been arrested for multiple drug charges, including intent to distribute, say Deputies.

Narcotics agents at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they found several drugs at the school employee’s home.

Floyd White, 29, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute (PWID) marijuana and cocaine; possession of Xanax; and possession of Adderall.

According to a news release sent Thursday (11/29), the agents got a tip two days prior and executed a search warrant at White’s home on Ashwood Drive. White was arrested Thursday morning.

According to RCSD, there is no evidence, at this time, that he was distributing drugs at the school.

Lexington-Richland School District Five placed White on administrative as a result of the allegations. The Sheriff’s Department said both the district and and Dutch Fork High School’s administration have been fully cooperative with the investigation. A portion of the news release said: “As the assistant principal, White was in a position of authority and influence. Sheriff Lott is asking parents to speak with their children about the circumstances surrounding an assistant principal’s arrest and explain the dangers of drugs. This situation brings to light that drugs affect not only the individual but the community.” The Sheriff’s Department would like to highlight that a tip is what led to White’s arrest, because we take all tips seriously. Anyone with information about illegal activity is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.”