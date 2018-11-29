Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence named finalist for Manning Award

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced today that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named a finalist for the 2018 Manning Award, presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate quarterback, including bowl performances.

Lawrence is one of 11 players — and the lone freshman — on a list of finalists that includes:

Ian Book, Jr., Notre Dame

Jake Fromm, So., Georgia

Dwayne Haskins, So., Ohio State

Will Grier, Sr., West Virginia

D’Eriq King, Jr., Houston

Trevor Lawrence, Fr., Clemson

Drew Lock, Sr., Missouri

McKenzie Milton, Jr., UCF

Gardner Minshew, Sr., Washington State

Kyler Murray, Jr., Oklahoma

Tua Tagovailoa, So., Alabama

Lawrence will attempt to become the second Clemson player to win the award since its inception in 2004. Clemson collected the award in both 2015 and 2016, when quarterback Deshaun Watson became the only player to win the Manning Award twice by earning the honor in back-to-back years.

This season, Lawrence has shattered Watson’s school records in passing categories for a true freshman. Entering this week’s ACC Championship Game, Lawrence has completed 200-302 passes for 2,488 yards with 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Clemson earned victories in all eight of his starts, doubling Watson’s previous school record for wins by a true freshman starting quarterback (four).

Lawrence’s selection as a Manning Award finalist adds to the list of honors secured by the native of Cartersville, Ga., this week. On Monday, he was named second-team All-ACC. On Tuesday, he became the seventh Clemson player to earn ACC Rookie of the Year honors since the award’s inception in 1975.