Manufacturing company bringing jobs to York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An electronics manufacturer is expanding operations and creating more jobs in York County.

Quality Electronic Manufacturing Services announced Wednesday that it has found new operations in York County.

110 new jobs are expected to be created with the company’s 7.6 million dollar facility in Rock Hill.

QEMS manufactures and provides circuit boards, cables and electronic systems to a variety of clients.

Hiring for the new positions is currently underway.