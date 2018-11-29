Manufacturing Company in SC expanding, set to create 100 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Governor’s office has announced that a manufacturing company will invest nearly 40 million dollars in expansion, creating 100 new jobs in the state.

According to the Governor’s office, Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), a leading Indian manufacturer and supplier of aluminum cast products to global original equipment manufacturers, is further expanding its current Dorchester County operations.

Officials say the company is a leading supplier of aluminum die-castings to the automotive and non-automotive sectors. Officials announced Thursday that the company will be expanding its Ridgeville facility by 78,000 square feet.

In a release from the Governor’s office, hiring for the new positions is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2019. Those looking to join the SCL team can visit the company’s careers page online.