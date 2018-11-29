Saluda Shoals park breaks ground on accesible playground

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Saluda Shoals park officials broke ground on what will be a universally inclusive playground on Thursday, Nov. 29.

This new play space will be an area where children of all abilities can move, think and explore the outdoors. The park was inspired Leo Bugenske, who was born with spinal muscular atrophy.

Leo’s family wanted to provide a place outdoors where adults and children with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors with an interactive and accessible playground.

The playground is slated to open in the summer of 2019.