Taking care of your four-legged friends in the cold weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Recently, both the Richland County Sheriff’s department and Columbia Police have released horrifying details of animal maltreatment cases. Where the dogs reportedly had no food or water and had improper shelter, leading Animal services and law enforcement to step in.

“They’re just like babies. They depend on their caregivers for their health and wellbeing. If you take on the responsibility of owning a pet, then you need to take on the full responsibility ensuring they have all the necessities,” Richland County animal care manager, James Hill, said. He says they look for many things when they are called out to a location for suspected animal neglect, like if the dog’s energy level is low, or if they are lethargic.

“Animal appears to be in distress, or if it’s healthy looking, happy, wagging its tail. Appears to be fine. We look for those type of signs,” Hill said.

Including proper shelter, especially when the weather is starting to get colder, they want to make sure the outdoor pets have proper shelters: with 3 walls and a roof, and is slightly elevated off the ground, so that it doesn’t get too drafty for man’s best friend.

“On the inside of the of the shelter, there should be some kind of bedding. Whether it be some kind of hay, straw, or blankets. Something that’s going to keep the dog warm and cozy when the temps start to drop,” Hill said.

Make sure if your pets are outside when it gets below freezing, your pet still has access to fresh water. If you are found in violation of providing proper care for your four legged friends in the cold, you could end up paying up to a thousand dollars.

“And also in winter time, as the temps drop, the dogs, their metabolism picks up in order to keep their bodies warmer, so you might have to feed a little more in winter time. That’s a case by case situation depending on the animal,” Hill said.

Hill said it is fine if you keep your dog is entirely an outside dog, it’s just all about the quality of life you’re providing them.

If you suspect animal neglect make sure to call 803-929-6000.