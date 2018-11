WATCH: Gamecock commit Cam Smith receives All-American jersey Thursday

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) — Four-star cornerback and Gamecock commit Cam Smith officially received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday in front of family and friends at Westwood High School.

The senior is rated the second-best player in South Carolina and 12th best cornerback in the nation.

Please welcome ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Cornerback and future South Carolina Gamecock Cam Smith to the #AllAmericanBowl presented by @amfam pic.twitter.com/jUl8G7S2bP — All-American Bowl (@19AllAmerican) November 29, 2018

He’ll join some of the most outstanding players in the country on January 5 at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.