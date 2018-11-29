WATCH: SC State basketball falls on the road at College of Charleston Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Three players scored in double figures as College of Charleston extended its home-court win streak to 19-straight games with an 83-70 victory over South Carolina State in non-conference play on Wednesday night at TD Arena.

It was the Cougars (6-2) first game home in the last 15 days. They currently own the second-longest home-court win streak in the nation behind South Dakota State (23).

Reigning Colonial Athletic Association Co-Player of the Week Grant Riller poured in a game-high 23 points, while Jarrell Brantley added 19 and Jaylen McManus a season-high 10 off the bench. Nick Harris brought down a season-and game-high 11 boards as CofC won its third-straight game.

Charleston led 36-28 at halftime and led by as many as 20 points with 4:52 remaining in regulation.

The Bulldogs (1-7) were led in scoring by Damani Applewhite, who had 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.